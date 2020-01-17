First responders learn how to handle injuries ahead of U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- First responders this week learned how to handle injuries ahead of the Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships that kick off Jan. 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

FOX8 was there as Cone Health Sports Medicine teams and Guilford County EMS reviewed how to treat skaters safely and quickly.

Ryan Draper, medical director for the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships, tells FOX8, "This is an opportunity for us to practice spinal immobilization for any athlete any skater that may have a cervical spine injury or some sort of head trauma. We are used to dealing with those athletes on the field but we are obviously not used to doing that on the ice. So this is an opportunity for us to get together as a team with Guilford county EMS to get on the ice and practice safely immobilizing these skaters."