Fire Star Wrestling Academy in Greensboro brings the heat to the ring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The biggest stars in wrestling will climb into the ring in the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday night, and the whole country will be watching.

FOX8 will broadcast WWE Friday Night Smackdown from Greensboro.

Local wrestlers are excited to see the pros in action.

Students at Fire Star Wrestling Academy in Greensboro train several times a week. Some wrestle for fun; others hope to make a career of it.

