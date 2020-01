CLEMMONS, N.C. — A Clemmons man has been charged with first-degree murder after his 3-month-old son died from his injuries, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Scott McDaniel man was initially charged with felony child abuse after seeking medical treatment for the baby on Jan. 13. The infant died as a result of its injuries on Thursday.

McDaniel, 20, is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.