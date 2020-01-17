Car slides off road and ends up balanced on utility cable; driver unscathed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A lucky family is relieved after a 19-year-old got away from a wild car crash with no injuries Friday.

Jeremy Frazee was surprised when he got a call from his son, Mathis, saying his car slid off the road in Raytown, Missouri.

"He called me and was like, 'Hey, guess what? I'm in the ditch, but I'm OK,'" Frazee said.

The car ended up balanced perfectly on a utility pole suspension wire. He said he was thankful and relieved the car didn't flip over.

"He just jumped out the front seat," Frazee said. "He actually got out and ... sent me a picture of it."

Crews came and cut the cable holding up the car. A tow truck positioned its ramp below the car, which it landed on safely.

Frazee said they then drove the car home. It ran just fine.