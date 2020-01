Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Midwest and Great Lakes area are bracing for snow this winter, but there's a silver lining!

Busch Beer is offering a special promotion: "As the snow falls, so does the price of Busch."

As the snow falls, so does the price of Busch. For every inch of snow that accumulates in your state this season, we’ll take $1 off your Busch (up to $30, excluding sales tax). Stock up now and learn more at https://t.co/hhFCJzhh5m (Applies to IA, MI, MN, ND, NE, NY, and WI) pic.twitter.com/DAPK9VXq2R — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) January 15, 2020

For each inch of snow that falls this season, Busch plans to pay you back $1 for every inch of snow, up to $30.

The catch? You've got to live in one of seven states: Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York and Wisconsin.

You've got until March 21 to request your "beer rebate."

Visit the Busch website for more information.