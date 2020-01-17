× Bill Oakes, Winston-Salem Open and Wake Forest administrator, resigns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After building the Winston-Salem Open up from the ground, Bill Oakes says he’s moving on.

Oakes, the Winston-Salem Open Tournament Direction and Senior Associate Athletic Director, will resign from both positions effect Feb. 27.

“I am incredibly grateful to Ron Wellman and Don Flow for the opportunity to serve Wake Forest and the Winston-Salem community over the past nine years,” Oakes said. “Building the Winston-Salem Open from the ground up in 2011 to winning the 2016 Tournament of the Year has been extremely satisfying. Our work together has created one of the best collegiate tennis facilities in the country and I leave them in great hands as I take on my next challenge.”

Oakes ran the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP Tour 250 tennis event, each August since 2011, and he chaired the ATP Tour 250 Executive Committee since 2017.

“Bill did an outstanding job helping establish and grow the Winston-Salem Open into a premier tournament on the ATP,” said Don Flow, chair of the Winston-Salem Open’s Board of Directors. “We are grateful for his leadership and his dedication, and we want to wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”

Oakes wore many hats during his time with Wake Forest. He served, at different times, as the sport administrator for the university’s women’s volleyball, women’s tennis, men’s soccer and women’s golf programs.

“I would like to thank Bill for his dedication and efforts during his time at Wake Forest,” Athletic Director John Currie said. “He worked every day to positively impact the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest Athletics, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future.”