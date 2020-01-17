49ers win + $100,000 ticket equals ‘best Saturday ever’ for Greensboro man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Curtis Stradford of Greensboro said it was a typical Saturday of chores and watching football until his favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, beat the Minnesota Vikings and he won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Between fixing lights and the game, Stradford stopped by his “lucky” store, Sumner Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, and bought one of the new Ruby Red 7s tickets.

“You talk about somebody’s eyeballs that got big when they saw that $100,000 prize,” said Stradford on Thursday as he and his wife claimed the prize. “The 49ers win. Win some money. Best Saturday ever and a good way to start off 2020.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Stradford took home $70,756. He said he and his wife planned to pay off student loans, do some home repairs, and take a cruise to Alaska – now with first-class plane tickets – to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

“I didn’t believe it,” said Stradford, manager of an auto glass store. “Now, I’m just sitting here and it’s finally real.”

The $20 game began this month with four top prizes of $4 million and eight prizes of $100,000. Stradford won the first $100,000 prize.