‘We’ve got you on video!’ Greensboro couple warns suspect during attempted car break-in

GREENSBORO,N.C. -- A Greensboro couple warded off a suspected thief checking car handles and looking into windows early Thursday morning on West Florida Street.

Allison Whatley told FOX8 she spotted someone walking around her car around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

Hours later, she believes she saw the same person across the street at her neighbor’s car.

“I looked out the front window and I saw what looked to be a very similar person attempting to get into our neighbor’s car,” she said. “Had the same patterned book bag, which was the most distinguishing feature that I could notice.”

In the surveillance video, Whatley and her husband yell to the potential thief, warning that they have them on video.

“Who would be so brazen as to come back four hours later, like when it’s starting to be daylight?” Whatley said. “When they just kept messing with the door handle I was like, that is the same person.”

She said she reported what she saw to Greensboro police. Several neighbors said they planned to get cameras after the incident.

Whatley said her neighbors will be watching out for one another.

“If you do stuff like that, people are gonna notice, and like me, we’re going to post about it, we’re going to be loud about it, so just don’t, it’s not worth it,” she said.