Victims’ family speaks out against upcoming Lifetime movie about Chris Watts, who killed his pregnant wife, 2 daughters

Lifetime is weeks away from releasing a new movie, telling the story of the Watts family murders, but now the victims' family says they were never consulted, KUSA reports.

In August 2018, Chris Watts reportedly strangled his wife, Shanann, who has family ties to North Carolina, and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, before disposing of their bodies at a secluded site where he worked in Colorado. Shanann was pregnant with their unborn son, who was to be named Nico Lee.

Lifetime plans to tell the story in "Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer," set for release on Jan. 25, as the killer serves multiple life sentences.

On Wednesday, lawyers for Shanann Watts' family said this movie is untrue and hurtful.

"If people are wanting to watch in order to see an accurate depiction of their daughter’s, son-in-law’s, and grandchildren’s lives, they need to look elsewhere," said lawye Steven Lambert, of Grant & Hoffman law firm, KUSA reports. "They want people to know that at least from the advertising that they’ve seen, the trailers that they’ve seen, the pictures that they’ve seen, that it’s not an accurate portrayal of their daughter, of their grandchildren or even of Chris Watts himself."

Brad Hoffman, who also represents the family, said the movie will show the strangling and bodies getting dragged out to the oil site.

According to E! News, this is description Lifetime offers for "Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer."

When Chris Watts tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann and their two young daughters, dark secrets loomed just beneath the surface. As the story spread, hearts went out to the distraught father and husband, who appeared to lead a charmed life. But days later, after failing a lie detector test, Chris confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths. Friends and family were left reeling, looking for answers as his double life and secret affair came to light.

The movie, starring Sean Kleier as Chris Watts and Ashley Williams as Shanann Watts, is set to premiere on Jan. 25.