Triad band director nominated for Grammy Music Educator Award

ELON, N.C. -- A Triad band director was nominated for one of the most prestigious honors for music teachers, the Grammy Music Educator Award.

It recognizes educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education.

Western Alamance High School Band Director Michael Jefferson said he was honored a parent nominated him and he made it to the top 25 music educators in the nation.

"Sometimes in teaching you feel like you don't make a difference sometimes, or you're working hard every day and working and trying to make a difference in people's lives," said Jefferson. "You don't always get the feedback. We don't need the feedback. That's not why we do this, but it is certainly humbling and nice to get that."

Jefferson feels it's his job to foster growth in his students and watching them learn and perform is fun. He says hopes he is making a difference in their lives, whether they decide to pursue music after graduation or not.

"Hopefully everybody who comes out of this band room every four years has a love and a passion for music and they can carry this with them whether they are listening to music, playing music in a community band, playing in a community jazz band, singing in the choir at church or whatever. Hopefully they will carry that with them throughout their lives."