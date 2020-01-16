SUV pulled from Winston-Salem pond identified as suspect vehicle from Forsyth County chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of the City of Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An SUV found submerged in a pond in Winston-Salem was the same vehicle from a chase earlier in the night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of "suspicious persons" looking into cars in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Martins Trail Circle in Walkertown.

As deputies arrived at the scene, four people left in a white Dodge SUV.

Deputies pulled over the SUV, but after stopping, the SUV then took off.

Deputies chased the SUV into Winston-Salem city limits, where two people got out and tried to run away.

The sheriff's office called off the chase but was able to find and detain the two people who ran.

Later, during the night, the white Dodge SUV was found in a pond in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene on Reynolds Park Road for what they called a possible rescue, but officials later discovered no one was inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office was able to identify the SUV as the same vehicle from the chase.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at (336) 727-2112 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or, for Spanish, (336) 728-3904.