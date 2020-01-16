Plans for new food hall in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Imagine a place where you can get different foods from local chefs, a place to bring the entire family for an overall experience, but it can also serve as on outlet for starting your own restaurant.

The new Burlington food hall will serve all of those purposes. Wellsley Robinson, of Core Properties, said this food hall located in the old coop grocery store on Front Street will house it.

“Certainly local from the start but make no mistake this is going to be an attraction," said Peter Bishop, director of economic development.

Inside there will be an anchor restaurant and bar that'll set the atmosphere.

“Creating some of the vibrancy and energy and so that is going to be Go Burrito, which is based out of Salisbury, North Carolina," Robinson said.

Visitors will also have access to four other food kiosks.

“Serving the community and then the community re-engaging with the local vendors," Robinson said.

The twist of this establishment is they're not only providing bites to eat, but one of the four kiosks will act as an hourly renter's space.

“A visiting chef can come in and sign up and use that space," Robinson said.

Robinson said this will also be useful for those who run food trucks in the county.

“Then they have the prep space available to them, they have the dishwashing available, they have cooking equipment available to them," Robinson said.

City officials said they cannot wait for a development of this kind in the heart of the city.

“They bring the best elements of your favorite bar, restaurant and gathering space all under one roof," Robinson said.