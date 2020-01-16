Pitcher John Brownell Returning to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers announced the signing of right-handed pitcher John Brownell for the 2020 season. A late-season acquisition in 2019, Brownell will be playing in his ninth season in the Atlantic League, and 15th overall of professional baseball.

Signed in September of 2019, Brownell pitched three games for the Rockers with a 2-0 record and 1.31 earned run average. The 36-year old righty was 10-5 with a 3.35 ERA last year for both High Point and the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association. In his prior eight years in the Atlantic League, Brownell has earned 67 wins making him the second-winningest pitcher in the league’s history. He is already the league leader in career strikeouts with 770 and ranks second in most innings pitched.

“John was a tremendous addition to our staff late last season,” noted Jamie Keefe, Manager of the High Point Rockers. “We are excited to have him in back High Point to start 2020 and look forward to building our rotation around him.”

Albeit briefly, Brownell was part of staff that led the Atlantic League in ERA (3.74), runs allowed (559), earned runs allowed (503), and walks/hits per inning (1.25) under the tutelage of World Series MVP and Cy Young award winner Frank Viola, who serves as the Rockers pitching coach.

The High Point Rockers will begin their 2020 campaign on Thursday, April 30th against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.