New Burlington police officer promises to pay back mentor’s generosity

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Thursday afternoon in Burlington, the community witnessed the power of inspiration.

The Burlington Police Department swore in five new officers. One of those officers grew up less than two miles from the department and is looking to return a favor.

"Back then I didn't think I would be a police officer here in Burlington. I really didn't," said Officer Bralin Haith, with the Burlington Police Department.

Haith battled some storms before wearing that uniform and badge.

He spent his childhood at the Tucker Street Apartments. Haith says he remembers it as a pretty rough neighborhood.

It's where he experienced some of the lowest points in his life.

"My dad was beating my mom one night, back when there were home phones, I ended up grabbing one, going outside, and calling 911," Haith said.

In that call, he found hope and purpose through now-retired police Sgt. Wendy Jordan.

"She showed up and she did what law enforcement officers do. She had to take action, but that changed me, that changed my dad, that changed my entire family," Haith said.

Jordan patrolled Haith's neighborhood and watched him grow up, but more importantly, she helped him realize his potential.

"When he finished the Marines he called me and he said, 'I'm coming home,' and he said, 'I'm going to fill my dream. I'm going to be a police officer,' and I said, 'I'll be right there with you,'" Jordan said.

Now it's Haith's chance to return the favor.

"That's why I stand here today so that I can go back into a community like she did and help at least one person," Haith said.

Even though Jordan is now retired from the police force she continues to serve. This time as the godmother to Haith's children.