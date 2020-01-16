Man sentenced to jail after punting cat in disturbing viral video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA — A viral video of a man punting a cat landed him behind bars, according to WXIA.

Jamari Davenport, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty on Monday and was sentenced to jail.

The charge stems from a disturbing July 2018 video that went viral.

In it, a man is seen at a gas station when kicks a cat like a football as others watch. The cat then plummets back down to the ground.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Laura Janssen said they never found the cat but experts believe it landed "with such force as to have lethal consequences," according to WXIA.

Atlanta police embarked on a social media campaign, spreading images of the suspect from surveillance video.

Police say Davenport later turned himself in.

"Over the last several years, we’ve seen an increase in violence against both humans and animals. A predictor of violence against people is the cruel and violent acts against defenseless animals," said Fulton County Solicitor Keith Gammage. "We hope that Mr. Davenport will receive meaningful counseling so that he can be restored."