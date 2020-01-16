× Man sentenced to at least 32 years in prison for killing man in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Forsyth County district attorney’s office.

Michael Lamont Younger, 49, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday.

Officers came to 114 Weatherwood Court, Apartment E, at 8:56 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2018, for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers located 27-year-old Maurice McCullin, of the residence, dead in the living room floor. The apartment had been ransacked.

An autopsy determined McCullin died from strangulation and Younger’s blood was found McCullin’s body.

Younger was sentenced to a minimum of 386 months and a maximum of 472 months in prison.