Guilford County Commissioners, Greensboro City Council approve incentive packages to keep Syngenta in city

Syngenta

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of Greensboro’s largest employers is getting a lot of money to stay in the city.

On Thursday night Guilford County Commissioners approved a $1.9 million incentive package for Syngenta Crop Protection.

This follows the Greensboro City Council approving, just a few hours before, a $1.7 million package.

In exchange, Syngenta will expand to a new location or renovate it’s current facilities in Greensboro, keep 650 jobs in the city and invest $68 million.

The company currently has a 70-acre campus off Swing Road in west Greensboro.

In addition to doing a lot of agriculture-related research, Syngenta Crop Protection also produces agrochemicals and seeds.

