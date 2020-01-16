Fire crews pull vehicle from lake off Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of the City of Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Overnight fire crews worked together to get a vehicle out of a lake in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene on Reynolds Park Road for what they called a possible rescue, but officials later discovered no one was inside the vehicle.

It's unclear how it ended up in the lake.

"We want to thank E11, L2, L14, R1 B2, Safety 3, WSPD, FCEMS and FCSD for the efforts," WSFD said.