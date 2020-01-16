Dudley High students to help with construction of 2 new Greensboro fire stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Students at Dudley High School are getting the unique opportunity to work on the construction of two new fire stations as summer interns.

“Opportunities don't come around like this very often, especially for high school students,” Principal Rodney Wilds said.

The Greensboro Fire Department received approval for the necessary funding to rebuild fire stations 7 and 56.

Samet Corporation is the construction manager for the project.

The company has worked with Guilford County Schools on school construction projects.

Given its existing relationship with the school system, it approached Wilds with the opportunity to give students hands-on experience through the upcoming fire station projects.

“Each student would be involved day to day with how the wiring goes in, how the piping goes in, and how the HVAC system is brought to the building and the cool air comes,” Samet Senior Project Diversity Manager Johnny Sigers said. “It would give the students a chance to see a 15- to 18-month project start and finish.”

Sigers says this gives Samet an opportunity to introduce students to trade skills that could help them build their own mechanical, electrical or plumbing company in the future.

“This is something brand new to us. One of our main objectives is community engagement,” Greensboro Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church said.

Approximately six to eight 11th-grade students will be selected based on interests, teacher recommendations and interviews.

“I think that any time you talk to a youngster about not only working, but getting paid to work, getting paid to gain valuable experience in a structured professional way, it's been outstanding,” Wilds said.

Dudley High School is in the district where stations 7 and 56 are located.