Crash on Yanceyville Road in Greensboro leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Posted 9:02 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 09:06PM, January 16, 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person is dead and two others have serious injuries after a crash in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash happened on Yanceyville Road at 3:04 p.m.

Michael Allen Clark, 64, of Browns Summit, was headed north on Yanceyville Road in a 1998 Mazda Protégé when he went left of center and hit a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was headed south.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Silverado were taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

There is no word on what caused Clark to drive left of center.

