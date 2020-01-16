City of Winston-Salem stresses importance of the Census

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The City of Winston-Salem is promoting awareness and education as the 2020 US Census gets closer.

“The count determines so much," said Ed McNeal, city marketing director.

The Census affects how much money the state gets for road projects, higher education and emergency services.

“These are things that impact real people every day," said Tiffany White, the staff coordinator.

Winston-Salem officials say they want to make sure they get every last federal dollar to help residents.

“Anything that you can name: lunch programs, free lunch, medicare, Medicaid, the list goes on," said D.D. Adams, city council member.

“When people aren't counted, we don't get the money and that's why we miss out on a lot of services to our citizens," Adams said.

Months before the April first count begins, city leaders are rolling out a logo that'll be posted on billboards, posters and the side of city sanitation trucks.

“Our yard waste trucks that have to go down just about every street in the city that'll be out in the city as well," McNeal said.

The goal is to use as many city and county departments to spread the message that "Forsyth Counts."

"People it's on your cellphone, it's on the internet, and you can also do hard copy paper when it comes to your house," Adams said.

The US Census Bureau will start sending out mailers in mid-March. When it's time to fill out the census, you'll be asked simple questions about the people living in your household. All of the information remains confidential.