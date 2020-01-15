Your guide to primary care practices that specialize in Medicare-only patients

Posted 1:14 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 01:15PM, January 15, 2020
Data pix.

It can be a daunting process as Americans retire and rely on Medicare for assistance.

Now, there's a new type of healthcare in the Triad that specializes in medicare only patients.

We're talking about primary care practices that only see Medicare recipients.

At these practices, the only insurance they accept is Medicare. They provide longer consultations, provide transportation to and from appointments, can provide real-time video consults with out of town family members and offer health coaching before prescribing medication.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.

