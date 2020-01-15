× Woman arrested nearly 2 years after Winston-Salem bank robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has been arrested nearly two years after a bank robbery in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Ashley Nicole Langley, 34, of Elm City, is charged with common law robbery.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 720 Coliseum Drive Northwest on Jan. 29, 2018.

A woman entered the bank and used a note to demand money.

She was given cash and left the bank.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Langley after identifying her as the suspect.

Langley was arrested in Nash County and is being held in the Nash County jail under a $3,500 bond.