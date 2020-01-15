4 children injured, 3 teens arrested after stolen car crashes into 2 school buses, injures bus driver in parking lot at Northwest Middle School, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three juveniles were arrested after a stolen car hit two school buses at Northwest Middle School, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers say the driver of the bus, Danyell Jordan, 49, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Police say a light blue vehicle hit one school bus that was taking students to school around 7 a.m.

The vehicle then veered off and hit another bus head-on that was leaving after dropping students off at school.

There were 21 students on one of the buses that was hit and 4 students complained of minor injuries, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

They all refused emergency medical services.

The juveniles in the car ran away after the crash, police report.

A K-9 unit reportedly tracked them down and they were arrested by officers.

Before the crash, the school system says the car was driving erratically and doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

The school went into lockdown to make sure all students were safe.

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, no Northwest Middle School students were involved.

Charges are forthcoming for the juveniles arrested.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video