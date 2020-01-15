3 people arrested after stolen car crashes into 2 school buses in parking lot at Northwest Middle School, injures bus driver, 2 children, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A stolen car hit 2 school buses at Northwest Middle School, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers say the driver of the bus and two children have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Three people were taken into custody.

Multiple people who were in the car ran away after the crash, police report.

Before the crash, the school system says the car was driving erratically and doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

The school went into lockdown to make sure all students were safe.

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, no Northwest Middle School students were involved.

