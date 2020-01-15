Soldier killed in Kenyan terror attack honored by hometown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL CREST, Ill. -- An Illinois soldier killed in a terror attack overseas was honored in his hometown Tuesday, WLS reports.

People in Hazel Crest, Illinois held a yellow ribbon ceremony for army specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. and named Jan. 14 Henry Mayfield Jr. day.

He was one of three Americans killed Jan. 5 attack when Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya was attacked.

"He was gone 105 days. He walked out the door into a war zone," said Mayfield's grandmother Annette Horton. "We're all hurting and I miss him so much."

Two visitations for the 23-year-old will be held on Friday and Saturday in Hazel Crest followed by a military Purple Heart ceremony and homegoing service.

"This became more than we thought it would be," said Hazel Crest Village President Vernard Alsberry. "But it really makes you feel good when the whole region gets behind this young man who gave the ultimate sacrifice."