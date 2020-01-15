Scotty McCreery coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Country music star Scotty McCreery will hit the stage at Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Piedmont Hall on March 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

After winning Season ten of American Idol in 2011, McCreery, a Garner native, made history when he became the youngest male artist of any genre, and the first country music artist ever, to have his debut album enter at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

“Clear as Day” was certified Platinum for sales of one million units in 13 weeks and became the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011.

The singles “I Love You This Big” and “The Trouble with Girls” were also certified Platinum.

He won the New Artist of the Year award at both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the American Country Awards and also received the CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “The Trouble with Girls.”

A year later, Christmas with Scotty McCreery debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart and was certified Gold.

His next album, 2013’s See You Tonight, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, and “See You Tonight” and “Feelin’ It” both reached the Top 10 and were certified Platinum and Gold respectively.

“See You Tonight” earned McCreery both his first BMI Award for writing one of the Top 50 Country Songs of 2015 and his first Music Row No. 1 Challenge Coin for landing atop the Music Row Country Breakout Chart

For his third album, “Seasons Change,” he co-wrote all 11 songs, working with songwriters in Nashville.