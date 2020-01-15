× Rescue efforts underway after trench collapse leaves NC workers trapped

DURHAM, N.C. — Emergency responders are working to rescue workers after a trench collapse left them stuck underground, officials said, WNCN reports.

The collapse happened in the 4200 block of Corners Parkway, which is located near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and T.W. Alexander Drive.

The initial call came in around 11:15 a.m.

This is a developing story.

The location is listed with a Durham address but sits inside Wake County.