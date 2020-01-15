× PTI sees drop in domestic airfare

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Domestic airfares at Piedmont Triad International Airport dropped 6.2% for the 12-month period ending September 2019 over the same period in the previous year, according to analysis based on a United States Department of Transportation fare survey, a PTI news release says.

“We are pleased to see this downward trend in airfares at PTI and are glad to see how we rank among peer airports in the region,” said Kevin Baker, Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.

PTI’s analysis of the US DOT Airline Origin and Destination Survey also found fares at the airport ranked favorably among PTI’s peer airports in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

PTI’s airfares were second-lowest out of North Carolina’s three largest airports and PTI airfares were in the lowest third out of 24 airports in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

As examples, Charlotte, Richmond, Norfolk, Washington/Dulles and Columbia all had higher average roundtrip airfares for domestic USA travel than PTI did.

Baker attributes the lower airfares in part to low-fare carriers Allegiant and Spirit Airlines, to the increased number of seats available from most airlines to existing markets and other factors.

He believes the new non-stop service that Allegiant will offer to Nashville starting in June can only help.

As an example, the number of passengers flying from Richmond to Nashville jumped 93% when Allegiant began service from Richmond to Nashville in 2018 primarily because of the lower fares, according to the PTI analysis.

“We expect a more competitive environment when Allegiant begins nonstop service this June to Nashville. That will mean lower fares from PTI to Nashville. If you’re flying to Nashville, it would be a good idea to book early,” Baker said.