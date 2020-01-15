× North Carolina man possibly bitten by shark while surfing on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

RODANTHE, N.C. — A man is healing after a possible shark bite Monday along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service reports.

At about 2:33 p.m. Monday, a 26-year-old man from Manteo was surfing near Sudie Payne Road in Rodanthe when he was hurt. NPS says it may have been a bite from a shark.

Dare County EMS took the man to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

He is expected to be OK.