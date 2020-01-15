Missing worker’s body removed from collapsed trench at Wake County construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. – A body was removed Wednesday afternoon from a collapsed trench at a construction site near Brier Creek in Raleigh, officials told WNCN.

The collapse happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Corners Parkway, which is located near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and T.W. Alexander Drive.

Four workers were trapped with one getting out on his own.

Another was pulled out around noon and he was able to walk to nearby EMS.

A third worker was freed at 12:34 p.m.

The fourth worker died. His body was removed shortly after 4:15 p.m.

Two of the workers have been transported to Duke University Medical Center. Their condition was not immediately available.

Officials on scene said the recent rains made this cave-in “extremely dangerous.”

The location is listed with a Durham address but sits inside Wake County.