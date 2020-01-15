Local Patriots superfans talk about future for their team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For New England Patriots fans, it's a strange feeling.

Their team will not be playing in the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2010.

FOX8 found a couple of passionate Patriots fans here in the Piedmont Triad: Jason Goodman and good friend Tim Dumont.

They often hang out at Goodman's man cave that is decorated wall to wall with Patriots memorabilia.

"We are the greatest franchise in the history of sports with the greatest quarterback and coach in the history of sports," Tim said. "I probably have a man-crush on Tom Brady. He's the G.O.A.T hands down."