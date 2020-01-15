Orphan teen being forced to move out of grandparents’ home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Fifteen-year-old Collin Clabaugh just lost his parents and is now being told that he can't live with his grandparents, KNXV reports.

But it's not his grandparents denying him. It's their community's Homeowner's Association.

"It's amazing how one rule is more important than one person's life," said Melodie Passmore, Collin's grandmother.

The Clabaugh lost both his parents two weeks apart while living in California.

"We didn't plan this. We didn't go out all of a sudden one day and say 'hey, let's have Clay kill himself and let's have Bonnie die. And we'll take Collin in, and to heck with the HOA. It's not the way it was planned," Passmore said.

Clabaugh's grandparents live in a 55 plus community.

"He's not a danger to the old people who live here," Passmore said. "And I'm sorry. I think most of them that are lipping off are old people!"

In the HOA letter to the Passmores, it says "the board must balance the interests of all parties involved, not just the Passmores."

“It just seems so heartless that even though we’ve explained our whole situation, it has to be the rule that dictates everything. It can’t be someone's life,” Clabaugh said.

Passmore had strong words for the HOA and board.

“I’ve stepped in things I find nicer than you people,” Passmore said.

The lawyers for the HOA say the youngest someone living here can be is 19.

They also say if they don't enforce this rule, it sets the HOA up for legal troubles.