Grandmother fights off armed intruder to protect granddaughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A grandmother says she protected her granddaughter when she fought off a man armed with a knife who forced his way inside her home, WCBS reports.

"I was thinking I was going to die. That was the first thought in my head: that I'm going to die today," Stacie Vota said.

Vota, 58, says it happened Monday around 9 a.m. at a house on Manhattan Street.

She said she was inside, holding her granddaughter when the doorbell rang.

Vota said she looked out to see who it was and thought she recognized the person as someone who did work on her house.

"He grabs me on my stomach and pushes me in and comes into the house with me," Vota said. "I started pushing him and he was grabbing at me. And I was grabbing at him, and I was punching his face and kicking him."

Vota says she knew she had to protect her granddaughter.

The suspect fled when she opened the door and yelled for help.

"I came back in. The baby was screaming, so I ran over to get the baby. When I looked down...there was a gigantic steak knife there that he dropped."

She says that she is bruised and sore but OK.

Her granddaughter was not injured.

Police are still looking for the suspect.