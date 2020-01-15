× Get a taste of new recipes from Andrew Rea of ‘Binging with Babish’ ahead of his Winston-Salem event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nearly 6 million people subscribe to Andrew Rea’s popular YouTube cooking channel, Binging with Babish. Now Rea’s taken his talents to print.

He just released his cookbook, “Binging with Babish.” He used popular TV shows and movies as inspiration for all the recipes.

Bookmarks in Winston-Salem will host Rea for a public event on Jan. 27. Tickets are available now.

Here are a few recipes from the book you may want to try.

Puerco Pibil — Inspired by Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Page 139-140

Ingredients

5 T annatto seeds

1 T whole black peppercorns

1 t whole cloves

2 t cumin seeds

8 allspice berries

½ cup orange juice

½ cup distilled white vinegar

Juice of 5 lemons

8 garlic cloves

2 habanero chiles, seeded, deveined, and chopped

2 T kosher salt

Splash of high-quality añejo tequila

5 pound bone-in pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into 2-inch cubes, bone discarded

2 banana leaves, cut into 16-inch lengths

4 cups apple cider vinegar

1 red onion, sliced

1 T mustard seeds

Corn tortillas, toasted, for serving

Cotija cheese, crumbled, for serving

Directions

In a small dry skillet, combine the annatto seeds, peppercorns, cloves, cumin, and allspice and toast over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes until fragrant. Transfer to a spice grinder and process until ground into a fine powder, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender and add the orange juice, white vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, habaneros, salt, and tequila. Blend on high speed until the marinade is well combined, 30 to 60 seconds.

Place the pork in a large resealable plastic bag, pour in the marinade, seal, and massage until the pork is evenly coated. Let marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes or in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Line a 9 X 13 baking dish with banana leaves and pour the pork and the marinade into the center. Wrap the leaves around the pork, then wrap the baking dish tightly in aluminum foil to trap in the steam. Roast for 4 hours, or until the pork is fork-tender.

Remove from the oven and unwrap the foil and banana leaves.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring the apple cider vinegar to a boil over medium heat. In a large heatproof bowl, combine the red onion and mustard seeds and pour over the boiling vinegar. Let steep for 30 minutes.

To serve, make tacos with the pork and tortillas, and top with cotija cheese and the pickled red onion.

Variation – Instead of making tacos, serve the pibil with rice, lime wedges, and chopped cilantro.

Paila Marina – inspired by Breaking Bad

Page 239

Ingredients

2 T vegetable oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ cup dry white wine

4 cups of seafood stock

1 pound boneless, skinless cod fillets

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined (shells reserved for stock)

½ pound sea scallops

½ pound cleaned squid, sliced into bite-size pieces

1 pound mussels, scrubbed

1 pound Manila clams

2 cups boiling water

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Torn fresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)

Directions

In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent around the edges, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the wine and stock, stirring and scraping up all the browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Bring to a simmer and add all the seafood. Add water if necessary to nearly submerge the seafood. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until the mussels and clams have opened, 5 to 8 minutes. Discard any mussels and clams that do not open.

Season liberally with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls, garnish with cilantro (if you wish) and serve.