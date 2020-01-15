× Fox found in Greensboro is first rabies case of 2020, Guilford County health officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services is alerting Guilford County residents that a fox found on Laurel Run in Greensboro tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, according to a GCDHHS news release.

This is the first confirmed case of animal rabies in 2020.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets, whether living inside or outside, age four months or, older be vaccinated.

Even animals in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations because wild animals can get into these areas and attack pets.

Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.

Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year.

Health officials have provided tips to help prevent people from coming in contact with the rabies virus when outside enjoying nature:

Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with or rescue any wildlife. Never touch any wildlife with your bare hands. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990 and let them handle it. Do not try to rescue or treat the animal yourself.

Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly, so be very careful if they approach you.

Do not try to separate fighting animals.

Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats and other wildlife and bring them into your yard.

Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not be vaccinated against rabies and run the risk of carrying rabies.

If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), they should wash the area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.

For more information on rabies prevention or to schedule an educational program, please contact Guilford County Animal Services at (336) 641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services