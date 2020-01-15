Employees at High Point senior living center leave work to find tires slashed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It was a frustrating night for three employees at a Brookdale Senior Living Center in High Point.

As they left work they found their tires slashed.

FOX8 spoke to one of the victims. She says she was in the middle of a 12-hour shift Tuesday night when her two co-workers ran inside and said their tire pressure was reading zero.

When she went outside, she found her vehicle and her two co-workers' all had their tires slashed.

“I don’t know how I’m going to get home. I’m trying not to get really upset," said one victim in a call to 911.

Peggy Avery has spent over a decade at the facility and says everyone there is like family.

“I’m just sorry to hear something like that happened at Brookdale because I live there. It’s so sad. I just like everybody. Everybody’s nice. And then stuff like that happens to them. It’s so sad,” Avery said.

The nurses here believe they know who is behind the crime. But police say at this point, they have no evidence or surveillance video to identify a suspect. A corporate spokesperson tells FOX8 they are supporting the nurses dealing with this and wish it didn’t happen.