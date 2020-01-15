‘Deadly Secrets’ — the podcast episode 1: ‘Christmas Day 1929’

Why did a poor North Carolina tobacco farmer kill his wife, six of his kids and himself on Christmas Day, 1929? Despite 90 years of rumors and speculations, some family members say they know what was on the heart and mind of Charlie Lawson. Thanks to some recently discovered interviews you’ll hear the voices of people who were there that day and those who’ve kept family secrets for decades.

Watch the first episode of our “Deadly Secrets” video series.

