Crews clearing roads and storm drains in the Triad in anticipation of more rain

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Crews across the Piedmont Triad are clearing the roads and storm drains of debris in anticipation of more rain this weekend.

The challenge right now is everything is already wet.

"If we get any more storms then we want our drainage system operating at its ultimate capacity," said Keith Huff, the Winston-Salem field operations director.

This time of year, crews know they need to plan on wet weather.

"You just want to make that extra push knowing that we are in a wet season right now and that we are ahead of the curb to make sure those inlets are open if and when we get those large storms that we are not flooding streets flooding property," Huff said.

The Winston-Salem Stormwater Division works its way through neighborhoods collecting leaves, sticks, and trash from inlets, curblines and potholes. They will then drop it off at a dumpsite to be transferred to the landfill.