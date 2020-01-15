× Body found in Catawba River identified as missing Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A body found floating in the Catawba River last week has been identified as a Charlotte man reported missing by his family, WJZY reports.

On Jan. 8 around 1:30 p.m., the body of 56-year-old Eric Byers was found in the Catawba River near Interstate 85.

Byers had been reported missing on Jan. 4.

His vehicle was found on northbound I-85 near the Catawba River on Jan. 6.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said this is an ongoing, active investigation and asks anyone with information to call (704) 432-8477.