9-month-old found dead inside NC home, police say

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive Monday in a home in Youngsville, WTVD reports.

She was found by police and EMS at a home on East Main Street around 12:17 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at WakeMed Hospital after attempts to revive her were not successful.

“The loss of any life, let alone one so new to this world, is tragic,” said Police Chief Greg Whitley. “We ask that our community members respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief and have patience as officers continue their investigation over the coming days.”

Whitley says the girl’s father called 911 when he found her unresponsive.

Her mother was reportedly at work, and the girl was in her father’s care.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

An autopsy and toxicology report are expected to provide more information.