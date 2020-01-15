1 worker still missing, 3 rescued after trench collapse at Wake County construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. -- One worker is still missing after a trench collapse at a construction site near Brier Creek in Raleigh on Wednesday, officials say, WNCN reports.

The collapse happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Corners Parkway, which is near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and T.W. Alexander Drive.

Four workers were trapped and one reportedly got out on his own.

Another was pulled out around noon and he was able to walk to nearby EMS.

A third worker is currently being freed.

The fourth worker is missing but fire officials on scene say they know where he is in the trench.

Avoid the area of Glenwood Ave and TW Alexander. DHFD is currently operating on the scene of a trench collapse with RALEIGH and Durham fire departments. Expect heavy delays in the area. — Durham Highway FD (@DHFD) January 15, 2020

Two of the workers have been taken to Duke University Medical Center.

Their condition is not available at this time.

Officials on scene said the recent rains made this cave-in “extremely dangerous.”

The location is listed with a Durham address but sits inside Wake County.