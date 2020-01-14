Work on the intersection of North Main Street and Lexington Avenue to begin in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- New detours will be in place in High Point as work on the intersection of North Main Street and Lexington Avenue begins.

Lexington Avenue will be closed and North Main Street will be reduced to one lane each way starting Wednesday.

“If a contractor doesn’t have to work under a heavy traffic load, they can do the work much faster and much safer,” said Mark McDonald, the transportation director for the city of High Point.

McDonald says the $2 million project is being done to update utilities and enhance the intersection with improved crosswalks and pedestrian signals.

FOX8 spoke with some of the people who run businesses in the area about their traffic concerns.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to suffer the inconvenience and some business loss in the process, but I believe it will be an improvement in the long run,” said James Averett, the owner of The Only Earth Natural Foods

“I think it’ll take a couple weeks for people to figure out how to get here, and I think once they figure that out, they’ll be here,” said John Hansley, the manager of Mayberry Restaurant.

People may need to take a detour around the area for up to six months.

Several blocks south, drivers may run into another detour. Crews are doing utility work on English Road.

“The projects are separated by a fair distance,” McDonald said. “The traffic that is using English is not going to the same destination traffic on Lexington is going, so we don’t anticipate them being in conflict with each other.”

McDonald believes drivers should be able to handle getting around those city projects as well as other ones being done by the NCDOT like the Skeet Club Road widening and 311 Eastchester interchange.

“Doesn’t mean it’s going to be painless,” McDonald said. “There will be some additional congestion. With any construction project, there’s going to be some additional delays.”

In the long run, he believes the updates will be worth it.

The intersection of North Main Street and Lexington Avenue will reopen when the furniture market is taking place but will then close again after so work can continue.