× Winston-Salem woman plans to start ministry after winning $1,000 a day for life lottery prize

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman won a life-changing amount of money with a Lucky for Life ticket, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

On Thursday, 47-year-old Damian Zepponi, of Winston-Salem. picked up three $2 Quick Pick tickets at the Food Lion on Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown.

The next day, she checked her tickets and discovered her fortune.

“I couldn’t do anything but sit and cry and be amazed,” she said.

Her second ticket matched all six winning numbers — a one-in-30.8-million chance.

NCEL gave her two options: take home an annuity of $365,000 guaranteed, or take it all as a lump sum of $5.7 million in cash.

Opting for the cash, Zepponi got $4,068,127 after taxes.

But this mother of three doesn’t plan to horde it all for herself.

Zepponi says she wants to save and invest the money and live off the investments, and some of the prize money will go towards starting a ministry to help others.

She also hopes to gather all her children and four grandchildren for a family vacation.

Zepponi is the third person to win the game’s top prize. 25 others have won the second prize, $25,000 a year for life.

BIG WINNER ALERT: One lucky #NCLottery player matched all five white balls and the Lucky Ball, winning $1,000 A Day For Life in last night's #LuckyForLife drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the @FoodLion on Yadkinville Rd. in #Pfafftown. RETWEET to help us spread the news! pic.twitter.com/lWcChkexmC — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) January 10, 2020