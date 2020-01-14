Thomasville Fire Department warning people about scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The Thomasville Fire Department wants the citizens they protect to think twice before they hand over their hard-earned money.

According to Eddie Bowling, Emergency Management Director for the City of Thomasville, someone is using their name to run a scam.

"It's very concerning when someone shows up at a community member's home and collecting money and misrepresenting the fire department," Bowling said. "We appreciate folks would dial 911 or call the fire station to letting us know that there were some concerns."

Bowling added there could be one, maybe even two people, going to the neighborhoods near Lexington Avenue asking for money for Thomasville Fire and Rescue.

"We got more notices," Bowling said. "As late as yesterday when someone called the fire station and said 'hey, there's another gentleman, and he came back to my house and said he was with Thomasville Fire and Rescue.'"

The Thomasville Fire Department is a part of the city government.

That means they would never go door to door asking for donations. To help spread that message, the Thomasville Fire Department is using their notification system to warn people of the scam.

Also, anyone knocking on doors asking for money should be able to prove who they are.

"So when you show up at someone's door, they will have ID, and you will know who they are and know who they are representing," Bowling said. "No one can walk up to a home and start asking for donations."

Bowling suggests if someone comes to your home to collect money for Thomasville Fire and Rescue, call 911.

If you would like to receive push alerts to your phone from the City of Thomasville, text Thomasville to 888777.