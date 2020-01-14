NC studio giving away mommy and daddy dolls to children of those deployed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — One business in Jacksonville is giving away mommy and daddy dolls to children with a parent who is deployed, WCTI reports.

Dyal Studios is giving away one doll every week for the next twelve weeks.

If you want to enter someone who would like one of the dolls, you can message the studio on Facebook.

Tricia Dyal, the studio's owner, is a military spouse. Her husband was deployed for eight months. while the couple had two young children.

Dyal came up with the idea for the dolls during that time.

“He feared coming home and his kids not knowing who he is, so being able to come home and be recognized because of a doll is huge,” Dyal said, “And I think that there’s so many stories and I think that connection and knowing that you’re a part of every day makes us all feel connected.”