Man sucker-punched in Greensboro Food Lion parking lot

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man was punched in the face while walking out of the Food Lion in the Golden Gate Shopping Center.

It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Steve Hofbauer said he was walking out of the store when a driver sped through the fire lane and almost hit him. He yelled at the driver to watch out as he walked to his car. The next thing he remembers is lying on the ground.

“A guy almost ran me over and I told him to slow the hell down and he came over and popped me in the face,” Hofbauer said in a phone call to 911.

Hofbauer said he is sore and may have a concussion.

“He hit me on the side of my head. But it did knock me out,” Hofbauer recalled.

The driver sped away.

“It’s uncalled for,” shopper Terrance Cobb said. “Just because he was concerned that you almost hit him. You could’ve killed him.”

Travis Then said this concerns him after getting frustrated with drivers himself.

“When people are speeding through the neighborhood I’ll yell after a car and say please slow down. Sometimes not that politely. To think that someone would’ve got out and taken a swing at me over it, that’s scary,” Then said.

Hofbauer said it was a scary situation he wants everyone to try and avoid.

“I want people to be aware of their surroundings regardless of where they go. It could’ve happened at Harris Teeter, it could’ve happened at Belk, it could have happened at Target," Hofbauer said.

Security cameras did capture the attack and the suspect’s vehicle. It is a two-door Chevrolet sedan. Police tell FOX8 the car does not belong to the suspect and they are not releasing the video at this time.