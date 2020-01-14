× Man steals guns from home, caught after getaway car gets stuck in driveway, Alamance County deputies say

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Deputies say a Raleigh man was close to getting away after stealing from a home in Snow Camp when his car got stuck in the driveway.

At about 4:05 p.m. Monday, Alamance County deputies responded to a report of someone stealing a vehicle at 3740 Vernon Lane in Snow Camp.

At the scene, investigators found two men and a tow truck driver and realized this wasn’t a case of a stolen car.

Deputies say Raevon Carl Hakim Smith, 24, of Raleigh, had gone into someone’s home and tried to steal multiple firearms, but the getaway vehicle got stuck in the driveway.

Smith was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny/felony and resisting, delaying and obstructing.

He was taken to the Alamance County Jail where he was served with warrants for felony larceny in Durham County and injury to real property and failure to appear in Wake County.