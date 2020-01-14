× Man accused of robbing Greensboro Family Dollar, stealing customer’s vehicle as he got away

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is accused of robbing a Greensboro Family Dollar and stealing a customer’s vehicle as he got away, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The robbery was reported at the Family Dollar at 2115 W. Vandalia Road at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses said a man in his mid-20s confronted employees with a gun and robbed the business.

Police said he stole cash and then robbed a customer of their vehicle in the parking lot and drove away.

The car was found abandoned a short distance away.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect has not been identified or located.