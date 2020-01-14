× Inmate found dead in Alamance County Detention Center, officials say

GRAHAM, N.C. — An inmate was found dead in the Alamance County Detention Center Monday morning, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

William Lawrence Cowan, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell at 9:49 a.m.

Jail staff immediately began CPR which continued after the arrival of EMS.

Cowan could not be revived, the release says.

No foul play was suspected.

As per protocol, the SBI was called in to assist with the investigation.